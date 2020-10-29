Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.17 ($8.43).

SHA opened at €5.07 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

