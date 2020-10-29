Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.
NYSE SNDR opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
