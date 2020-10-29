Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of SALT opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

