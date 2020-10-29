Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

