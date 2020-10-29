Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

ST stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

