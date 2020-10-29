Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $145,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $150,283.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,027.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

