Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.15. Sharps Compliance shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10,933 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

In other news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $145,883.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,440.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $121,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.