Shivom Reaches Market Cap of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.