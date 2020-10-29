Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Expands By 6,001.2%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a growth of 6,001.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BDR opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

