Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 7,500.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS SRAFF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

