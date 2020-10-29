Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Decreases By 97.7%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

