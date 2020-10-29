Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $66.85, with a volume of 6222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

