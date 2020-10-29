Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $71.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

