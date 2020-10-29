Sociall (SCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, FCoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $132,930.91 and $31.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.