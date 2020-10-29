Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Missouri Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Funke acquired 1,074 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $26,291.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,496. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

