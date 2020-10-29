Southside Bancshares (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $295.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.29 million.

PIPR opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

