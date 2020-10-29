S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $58,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $326.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.19. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

