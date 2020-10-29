SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 351.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $140.08.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

