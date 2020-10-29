Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) Shares Up 11.1%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 139,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 716,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

