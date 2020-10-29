Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO opened at $13.23 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.