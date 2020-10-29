SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $181,581.46 and $72.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,095.69 or 0.99727250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00509484 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00750963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003534 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

