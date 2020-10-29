STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAA. Stephens raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ STAA opened at $73.08 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.