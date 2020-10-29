State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,363 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of salesforce.com worth $148,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $238.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,801,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,004,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,328 shares of company stock valued at $178,652,780 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

