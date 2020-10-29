State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,784 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after buying an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after buying an additional 482,150 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of SPG opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

