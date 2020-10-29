State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

