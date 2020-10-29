State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,295 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after acquiring an additional 657,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

