State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $204.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

