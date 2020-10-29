State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,487,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $58,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. AXA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 361,516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.