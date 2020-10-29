State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,415,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.