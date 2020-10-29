State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after acquiring an additional 694,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 176,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.14 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

