State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $19,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $296.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.32. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -110.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.42.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

