State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $80,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $230.13 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

