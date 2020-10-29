State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.94.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.