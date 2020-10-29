State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,253.54 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,282.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,113.51. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

