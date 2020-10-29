State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of GDS worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 29.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -193.51 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.