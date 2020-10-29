State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $86,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.