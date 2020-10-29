State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $82,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

LOW stock opened at $161.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

