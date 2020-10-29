State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.29% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

