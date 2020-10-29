State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.32 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,378,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after buying an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,382,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.08.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

