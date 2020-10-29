State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $3,301,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $626,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $193.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

