State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

