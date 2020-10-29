State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.21 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 733,634 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 660,840 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

