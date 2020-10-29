State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NYSE WEC opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

