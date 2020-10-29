State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.51 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,518,000 after buying an additional 280,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,574,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,359,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

