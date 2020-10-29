State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.83 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,305 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

