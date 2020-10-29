State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $23.99 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

