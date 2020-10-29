State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $315.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.42. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

