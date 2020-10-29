State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.24 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $47,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

