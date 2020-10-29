State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $99.30 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $99,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.42.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

