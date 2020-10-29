State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

